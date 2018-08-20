St Mirren eye Kenny Miller as Lee Hodson joins on loan from Rangers

Have your say

St Mirren have signed Rangers defender Lee Hodson on a season-long loan deal and could make a move for his former team-mate Kenny Miller following his Livingston exit.

Full-back Hodson has found himself surplus to requirements under new Rangers boss Steven Gerrard.

St Mirren are reportedly interested in signing Kenny Miller - as a player.

The versatile former Kilmarnock and MK Dons defender can operate on both flanks, but is now below skipper James Tavernier, Jon Flanagan and Borna Barisic in the Ibrox pecking order.

Alan Stubbs has handed the versatile Northern Ireland international the chance to relaunch his career with the Buddies, with both clubs announcing the deal on their official websites on Monday evening.

Hodson was signed by former Rangers boss Mark Warburton back in 2016 and has made 27 appearances, scoring once.

Lee Hodson has joined St Mirren on a season-long loan deal.

And he could be joined in Paisley by former Rangers colleague Miller.

It is understood Saints are interested in talking to the 38-year-old following his surprise departure from Livi.

It was confirmed on Monday morning that the player-boss had parted company with the Lions after the former Scotland striker refused to give up his on-field duties.

Miller had only been in charge for seven weeks after replacing David Hopkin as boss, but the top-flight new boys have decided Miller’s joint role combining playing and managerial duties “was not working”.

With Miller unwilling to hang up his boots, Livi say they have decided to make a change.

Now he could be set to resume his playing career with St Mirren, who are keen to hold discussions.