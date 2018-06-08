St Mirren appoint former Hibs boss Alan Stubbs as manager

Have your say

St Mirren have confirmed the appointment of Alan Stubbs as manager.

The former Hibs and Rotherham boss has signed a three-year contract, succeeding Jack Ross who left for English League 1 side Sunderland.

He told’s the club’s website: “I’m delighted to be appointed the new manager of St Mirren. I’m really excited by the challenge ahead and look forward to building on the good work that’s been done here already.

“Now the hard work starts to get the squad ready for an exciting season ahead.”

Stubbs led Hibs to a famous Scottish Cup win in 2016 before leaving for Rotherham United, but he only lasted until October that year.

A number of candidates were put forward, including former Real Madird midfielder Guti, but the 46-year-old impressed the Buddies chiefs in his interview

Tony Fitzpatrick, St Mirren Chief Executive, said: “We’d like to thank all who applied for the role as St Mirren manager.

“There were a number of good applicants for the role but we felt that Alan was the outstanding candidate.

“I look forward to working with him over the coming weeks and months as we gear up for the Premiership.”