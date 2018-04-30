St Mirren announce departure of eight players

St Mirren have confirmed that eight players will depart the club following the expiry of their current contracts.

Stelio Demetriou, Massimo Donati, Darryl Duffy, Nathan Flanagan, Gary Irvine, John Sutton, Josh Todd and Darren Whyte will all leave the club while loan trio Lewis Morgan, Mark Hill and Liam Smith will return to their parent clubs.

The Buddies have also confirmed that six players will be released from the Buddies’ Under-20s side.

Chris Henry, Evan Horne, Robbie Leitch, Andrew McDonald, Dylan McKendry and Conor O’Keefe will all leave the development squad.

PFA Scotland Manager of the Year Jack Ross said: “I’d personally like to show my appreciation for the players’ effort - not just during this season - but my tenure as a whole.

“I wish them all the best for the future. In terms of adding to the squad, the recruitment process is well underway and we hope to have some news on that front later this week.”