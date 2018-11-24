St Mirren 2 - 0 Hearts: Adam Hammill inspires hosts to win

Adam Hammill gave Oran Kearney his first Ladbrokes Premiership win as St Mirren manager as he bagged a brace to sink Hearts 2-0.

The winger took centre stage in the 46th minute when he sent an incredible 40-yard half volley over the head of goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal before curling in a second in the 55th minute.

It was just a second league win of the season for St Mirren and their first since the opening day of the season, leaving them just two points behind Hamilton ahead of their meeting next week.

Hearts, meanwhile, now have not found the net in their last five games but it would have been very different had Steven MacLean not shot wide inside the first five minutes.

Both teams were showing a willingness to get forward only to lose possession in the final third, meaning goalmouth action was at a premium.

The hosts went close when Kyle Magennis beat Clevid Dikamona to a loose ball and fired in a shot that rattled the bar with Zlamal beaten. The young midfielder was then in the right place at the other end as he headed away Jimmy Dunne’s goalbound header.

As the half came to a close, slack play by Dunne created an opening for Stephen McGinn but Zlamal blocked his shot.

After a dire opening 45 minutes, Hammill got the second half off to a spectacular start as, spotting Zlamal out of position, he unleashed a thundering half-volley from 40 yards that sailed over the Hearts keeper’s head to open the scoring less than a minute after the restart.

Hearts upped the tempo as they looked for an equaliser, some frantic defending keeping them out before Alfie Jones headed a corner off the line.

Before they could threaten again, the visitors found themselves further behind as Magennis’ cross found Paul McGinn at the back post and he diverted it to Hammill who curled a fine shot into the bottom corner.

The Jambos now find themselves with a mountain to climb but showed a willingness to give it a go, Jake Mulraney cutting inside before firing wide.

They looked to have reduced the deficit when Peter Haring headed sub Olly Lee’s free-kick past Rogers only to be denied by the offside flag. The Austrian went close again when he got on the end of Lee’s corner but this time headed over.

Saints were being pushed deeper but still looked a threat on the break, Hammill jinking his way through the defence before shooting tamely at Zlamal as he tried for his hat-trick.

For all their pressure and possession, Hearts had little to show for their efforts and Simeon Jackson almost killed the game off when his looping shot nearly sneaked under Zlamal’s bar before the keeper tipped it over.

A third goal would have allowed the home fans to breathe a little more easily but they need not have worried as their side comfortably saw the game out to pick up a much-needed three points.