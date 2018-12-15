St Mirren 1 - 2 Aberdeen: May and Cosgrove goals see off hosts

Sam Cosgrove was the hero as Aberdeen saw off St Mirren 2-1 to move up to fourth in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

The striker’s second-half header added to an earlier Stevie May penalty for the Dons, after the Saints had equalised through Cammy MacPherson.

And it proved to be another disappointing afternoon for Oran Kearney’s side as they slipped to a third defeat in four and remained rooted to the bottom of the table.

The match exploded into life after half an hour when the visitors took the lead. First, Saints keeper Dean Lyness made a good tipped save to deny Niall McGinn’s curling free-kick after Connor McLennan had been fouled just outside of the box.

From the resulting corner the Dons were awarded a penalty with Andy Considine adjudged to have been fouled by Alfie Jones. The Saints man did not protest too much to referee Greg Aitken and Stevie May calmly dispatched the ball into the right hand side of the net, sending Lyness the wrong way in the process.

The opening goal could have deflated the hosts, who had made a largely positive start, but they fought back and levelled within minutes.

Again it all centred around a set-piece. Long distance expert Adam Hammill looked like he was going to try his luck from the dead-ball but he instead dinked a delicious pass through for MacPherson, who beat the Dons offside line and slammed the ball past Joe Lewis.

The visitors started the second half with more urgency, clearly buoyed by some choice words at the interval. They very nearly hit the front at the beginning of the half when their front two clicked into life for the first time.

Sam Cosgrove’s threaded ball put May in on goal but the forward’s effort was brilliantly saved by Lyness’ strong left hand. It was a top save from the goalkeeper but also a real missed opportunity for May and the Dons.

Derek McInnes’ side did soon hit the front though, and it arrived from yet another set-piece. McGinn’s delivery was on the money for Considine and the defender’s header from point blank range was brilliantly deflected on to the bar by Lyness.

Unfortunately for the Buddies keeper, Cosgrove was following up to bullet it into the unguarded net and give the visitors a vital victory.