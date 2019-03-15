‘People get tweet happy’ - Greg Tansey responds to Clevid Dikamona

Greg Tansey admits the manner of his two-match ban left a bitter taste after Hearts defender Clevid Dikamona posted a clip of the St Mirren man’s challenge on him on Twitter.

Dikamona tagged the Scottish Professional Football League in some now-deleted messages, prompting Aston Villa’s former St Mirren and Hibernian midfielder John McGinn to call him a “grass”.

Tansey subsequently received a two-match retrospective ban.

The 30-year-old, who returns for today’s trip to St Johnstone, said: “I don’t want to get into trouble and say too much but the way it happened left a bitter taste in my mouth. But these things happen and you have to take it on the chin and deal with it.

“I’ve got an inbox, he could have taken it up with me there, but he didn’t. It’s not a problem, it’s gone now. People get tweet happy sometimes.”

Tansey – who returned from a 16-month groin problem after joining St Mirren in January – has previously experienced the dark side of social media.

“I had a little bit of it in Aberdeen,” he said. “When I was out for the length of time, because Aberdeen hadn’t said anything, fans started wondering why I was out. And then you get rumours. A couple of my mates from Aberdeen text me and said there was a rumour going round that you had a drink problem, hahahaha. They knew I could barely get out of bed. It would actually have cheered me up to walk into a pub to be honest and have a few drinks.

“It can be a good place and it can be a bad place. On that occasion, him tweeting the SFA [sic], personally it’s not what I would have done.

“John McGinn had a little bit to say about it, which I had a little chuckle at.”

St Johnstone, meanwhile, hope to welcome back goalkeeper Zander Clark after four games out with a hamstring injury.