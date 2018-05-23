Jack Ross favourite for Sunderland but St Mirren ‘have had no contact’

St Mirren boss Jack Ross remains the favourite to take the Sunderland job - but the Buddies insist there has been no contact from the Black Cats.

New Sunderland owner Stewart Donald is hoping to announce the club’s new manager by the end of Wednesday but has declined to name Chris Coleman’s replacement.

Donald told talkSPORT: “On the manager front, we have agreed literally this morning, so we are just drawing up contracts with the man we want. I am expecting there to be news on that very soon.

“We’ve agreed terms and literally the contracts are with the lawyers. The man in question is absolutely thrilled, which is what we want, and I’m absolutely delighted that he’s coming, so that’s exciting for us.

“I’m hoping that by the end of the day, we can reveal that.”

Ross had been installed as the bookmakers’ favourite in recent days with Shrewsbury Town’s Paul Hurst also figuring prominently in the betting.

However, the Buddies insist they have had no contact from the Black Cats regarding Ross.

Saints chairman Gordon Scott said: “I’ve just heard these claims reported on talkSPORT.

“There has been no contact from Sunderland with us and Jack is on holiday so unless there is some major skulduggery going on then it’s nonsense.

“To hold talks with Jack, we would have to grant permission, as has been the case with Ipswich and Barnsley recently. But we’ve had no contact from Sunderland at all.”

