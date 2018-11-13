Craig Samson retires and quits St Mirren to join Sunderland as coach

Have your say

St Mirren have confirmed goalkeeper Craig Samson has retired and taken up a coaching role at Sunderland.

The former Scotland squad member made over 150 appearances for the Buddies over two spells, helping the Paisley outfit lift the League Cup in 2013 before last season’s Ladbrokes Championship triumph.

Samson said: “I’d like to say thank you to the St Mirren fans for the way they’ve treated me and my family.

“It’s the best club I have ever been at. The way they have treated me, and everyone associated with me, has been absolutely amazing.

“I know it’s not ideal timing, but it was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up on.”

The 34-year-old had two spells with Kilmarnock plus stints with Dundee United, Ross County, Dundee, Hereford, Ayr United, and Motherwell.

He also had loan spells at Queen of the South and St Johnstone.

St Mirren will again face Sunderland in a pre-season friendly next summer as part of the deal.