Anton Ferdinand signs for St Mirren and starts against Celtic

Anton Ferdinand has signed for St Mirren and has been handed a baptism of fire by being named in the starting line-up to face Celtic at The Simple Digital Arena this evening.

The brother of former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand has signed a deal until the end of the season with the Buddies.

Anton Ferdinand has signed a deal with St Mirren until the end of the season. Picture: Getty Images

The 33-year-old started his career at West Ham United, and made over 150 appearances for the Hammers.

Capped 17 times by England at Under-21 level, Ferdinand has had spells with Sunderland, Queens Park Rangers, Antalyaspor in Turkey, Reading and Southend United, where he made moret han 60 appearances between 2016 and 2018.

He starts in Oran Kearney’s first St Mirren team against Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic tonight.