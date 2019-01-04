Adam Hammill leaves St Mirren to be closer to family

Midfielder Adam Hammill says he has left St Mirren to be closer to his family after agreeing an 18-month contract with Stuart McCall’s Scunthorpe United.

Hammill moved to the Buddies in the summer on a six-month deal and scored four goals – including one from inside his own half against Hibs – in 13 games for the Premiership newcomers.

But the 30-year-old has swapped one relegation battle for another, with the Iron – just like St Mirren – languishing in the drop zone in English League One.

“I’m delighted to sign for the club,” said Hammill following his move to Glanford Park. “We came close to it in the summer, but I decided to try my hand up in Scotland.

“I really enjoyed it, but it was difficult living away from the family, so that was one of the main reasons why I chose to join Scunthorpe.

“It has come full circle and I am back again, so I am delighted to get the ball rolling and to start at Scunthorpe. We will be looking to push up the table.”

Hammill also netted a stunning 40-yard looping strike for Saints in November’s 2-0 victory over Hearts. A St Mirren spokesperson said: “An opportunity has arisen for Adam closer to home and the midfielder goes with our best wishes. The club would like to thank Adam for all his efforts during his time in Paisley and wish him all the best in his new opportunity.”

It was a busy day at Falkirk yesterday, with the club bringing three players in – Ian McShane, Ross MacLean and Mark Waddington – but also saying farewell to four.

Striker Dennon Lewis is among those to leave the Bairns after both parties agreed to the early termination of his contract. Lewis hit the headlines in November when he was racially abused by some Falkirk supporters during a Scottish Cup defeat at Stenhousemuir. “This is a line crossed and the abuse received is disgusting,” said the Englishman at the time.

Falkirk have activated an early termination clause in Prince Buaben’s contract, Ruben Sammut is to return to Chelsea following his loan period, while Mark Russell has left the Championship club after his contract ended.

With Marcus Haber and Mustapha Dumbuya having already left Falkirk earlier in the week, it’s a significant overhaul by manager Ray McKinnon. Of those coming in, midfielder McShane and striker MacLean have both penned 18-month deals after leaving St Mirren and Motherwell respectively, while playmaker Waddington has joined on loan from Stoke City until May.

“We always knew January was going to be a big month for us in terms of recruitment. I think everyone would agree we need to make changes so that’s what we are trying to do,” said McKinnon, whose side are languishing in last place in the division.

Partick Thistle have signed defender Steven Saunders from Livingston and goalkeeper Conor Hazard on a six-month loan from Celtic.

The Firhill side, just a point above Falkirk at the foot of the Championship, are battling to avoid a second successive relegation and so manager Gary Caldwell is also looking to freshen up his squad.

Saunders has joined on an 18-month contract after being restricted to just five games for Livingston this season. Hazard, 20, spent the second half of last season on loan at Falkirk.

Saunders is looking forward to getting started. “I’m here to play football and obviously the 18-month contract was a big thing for me, and hopefully I can help the boys get up the table,” said the 27-year-old.

Meanwhile, former Aberdeen striker Jayden Stockley has left Exeter City for Preston North End after Alex Neil’s side are reported to have triggered his £750,000 buyout fee.

Stockley, widely considered a flop during his time at Pittodrie, scored more goals than any other player in the top four English divisions in 2018, with 32 to his name.