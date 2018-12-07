Tommy Wright extends stay at St Johnstone

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright has signed a contract extension that ties him to the Perth club until the summer of 2022.

The former Northern Ireland goalkeeper joined Saints in 2011 as assistant to Steve Lomas and took over as manager in the summer of 2013.

Wright, who led the club to their first Scottish Cup in his first season, was named Ladbrokes Premiership manager of the month on Tuesday.

Saints extended their current unbeaten run to seven matches with a draw against Hearts on Wednesday in his 250th game in charge.