St Johnstone 0 - 2 Aberdeen: Graeme Shinnie double earns win for Dons

Have your say

Captain Graeme Shinnie led by example for Aberdeen with both goals in the 2-0 Ladbrokes Premiership victory at St Johnstone.

Shinnie netted in each half as Derek Mcinnes’ men closed to within two points of the league’s second-placed side, Rangers, with a sixth successive victory.

The 27-year-old opened the scoring in the 14th minute, finding the net after good work from Dominic Ball.

And Shinnie wrapped up the points with 15 minutes remaining, taking advantage of space before producing a powerful shot.

Chris Erskine was Livingston’s matchwinner in the 1-0 home defeat of Kilmarnock.

The former Partick forward’s impressive finish on the turn just before half-time gave the Lions their first win in 10 games and left Killie without a victory in seven.

Gary Holt’s men are now 16 points clear of the next team in the table - third from bottom Dundee.

Sean Clare’s own goal proved costly at Tynecastle, denying Hearts victory over St Mirren.

The hosts took the lead just before the hour mark when Clevid Dikamona headed home from a corner.

However, seven minutes later striker Clare could not get out of the way of a corner at the other end and it ended up in his own net for the Paisley team’s equaliser.

Full match report to follow...