Scottish football postponements: Several games fall victim to weather

Eight football matches in the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) have fallen victim to the severe weather and have been postponed.

St Johnstone’s home match against St Mirren in the Ladbrokes Premiership has been called off, with McDiarmid Park currently snowbound while a waterlogged pitch ended any hopes of Dunfermline’s clash with Dundee United in the Ladbrokes Championship going ahead. Two other second tier matches - Morton v Alloa and Ayr v Queen of the South - have also been called off, leaving Falkirk’s home match with Partick Thistle as the only surviving Championship game.

In League One, Dumbarton-Airdrieonians and Brechin-Montrose have both been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch and snow respectively and in League Two, Berwick and Peterhead will replay their match on Tuesday night with a thick blanket of snow currently covering Shielfield Park, and a waterlogged pitch has put paid to Albion Rovers’ clash with Cowdenbeath.

Full list of postponed matches in the SPFL:

Ladbrokes Premiership

St Johnstone v St Mirren (snow)

Ladbrokes Championship

Morton v Alloa Athletic (snow)

Ayr United v Queen of the South (waterlogged pitch)

Dunfermline Athletic v Dundee United (waterlogged pitch)

Ladbrokes League One

Dumbarton v Airdrieonians (waterlogged pitch)

Brechin City v Montrose (snow)

Ladbrokes League Two

Berwick Rangers v Peterhead (snow; match rearranged for Tuesday March 19)

Albion Rovers v Cowdenbeath (waterlogged pitch)