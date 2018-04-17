Lionel Richie shows support for St Johnstone ahead of Perth gig

Hibs have the Proclaimers, Kilmarnock can count on Marie Osmond’s support and David Hasselhoff has a penchant for Partick Thistle. And now St Johnstone have their very own fan from the world of music.

Ahead of his concert in Perth in June, none other than Lionel Richie popped along to McDiarmid Park to show his support for Tommy Wright’s men.

Although the “Hello” singer isn’t due to perform at the stadium until after the season ends. he is backing St Johnstone to finish the 2017/18 campaign strongly.

Richie, whose only Scottish show this summer is in Perth, said: “Good luck to St Johnstone FC for the rest of the season! Looking forward to performing at the legendary McDiarmid Park in June.”

Richie added: “I’ve been missing the UK and can’t wait to make my long awaited return and to see parts of the country I’ve never made it out to before.

“The fans are always incredible and they make the atmosphere at every show electric, so I look forward to singing along with them soon.”

No word if he’ll lead the St Johnstone faithful in a rousing rendition of When the saints go marching in, however.