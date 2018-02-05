Would Walter Smith be the right choice as next Scotland boss?

Craig Fowler looks at the arguments both for and against the ex-Rangers manager returning to the national team hotseat.

PROS

The argument in favour of Walter Smith is simple: he’s a good manager. He’s had four different jobs in his career and made a success of three of them. Furthermore, his greatest achievement was arguably his last stop, when he rejoined Rangers and managed to not only get them back to the top of the table, but to European final as well. He’s the last manager to do so with a Scottish side, and it will probably remain that way for some time to come. Many of the other names supposedly in contention - Alex McLeish, Gary Caldwell, Malky Mackay - all failed in their latest role as a manager, and not at a particularly high level either.

We know he has what it takes to lead the national team because he’s done so before. He may have left his country high and dry to return to Rangers in January 2007, but Scotland would not have come as close as they did in their heroic, yet futile, march towards the 2008 European Championships. He laid the foundations, getting the squad back on the right path in the wake of Berti Vogts’ sacking and then beginning the next campaign with a bang. The 1-0 victory over France at Hampden was a massive confidence boost and surely contributed to what came next.

He’s demonstrated already that he can get a Scottish team organised, difficult to beat, and playing better than the sum of its parts. It’s these qualities which made Michael O’Neill an attractive proposition, and the kind of thing we should be looking for in a Scotland manager. He also commands tremendous respect, both from the players and the wider media. Considering the immense pressure to get the national team back to a major tournament, that’s a useful ability to possess.

It’s an unimaginative choice, undoubtedly. However, it doesn’t mean it’s a bad one. Take his CV - 10 league titles, European final, previous international experience - and give it to someone we weren’t so familiar with. The fans would be delighted with such an option.

CONS

It’s what the lack of imagination represents that’s one of the biggest problems with this suggestion. After failing to get O’Neill - who, in fairness, was the standout candidate - the SFA should have been scouring the globe for the best man available. No stone should have been left unturned. Instead it appears the board members have got themselves round the table and taken turns to shout out the first Scottish manager they can think of. “McLeish!” one shouts, “Scot Gemmill” says another. “What about bringing back Walter?” offers a third. End of meeting. If they have done their homework and truly believe there is no better candidate available than Smith, then fair enough. However, given the track record of the guys in charge of Scottish football, it’s very difficult to believe this is the case.

Smith was a good manager, of that there’s no doubt. But it’s been nearly seven years since he last took charge of a team. That’s a long time to be out of football management. Approaching his seventies, would he still have his finger on the pulse in the same manner he did at the beginning of the decade? Momentum is crucial in a manager’s career. How often do we see a highly regarded coach have one bad job and suddenly lose their magic touch? What’s more, Smith has shown no desire to get back into management since leaving Rangers. Would the hunger still be there?

Also, how long would Smith see himself staying in the job? If he were to lead us to an international tournament then no one would care if he quickly stepped back into retirement, mission accomplished. That’s how desperate we’ve become. But if we fail to secure qualification again, then what next? Do we just change international managers with each failed campaign. There are a number of highly-talented Scottish young players starting to emerge, with the core of the current side is ageing rapidly. Shouldn’t we be looking at trying to achieve stability and continuity at the manager’s position to ease this transition?

CONCLUSION

It’s highly unlikely that Smith is the best possible candidate out there. However, for a governing body with a narrow view of football outwith our borders, not to mention some of the other uninspiring alternatives, he certainly wouldn’t be the worst choice. If he’s hired then the Tartan Army will give a collective shrug and get on with supporting him and the team.

A couple of weeks ago this writer gave the opinion that Steve Clarke wasn’t quite ready for the job. With each passing week and the latest name thrown into the hat, it a conclusion that may need to be revised.

