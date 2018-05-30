What the Peruvian newspapers are saying about Peru 2-0 Scotland

Scotland lost 2-0 to Peru in the early hours of Wednesday morning with the South Americans making it 13 games undefeated as they prepare to head to Russia for the World Cup. Here’s a look at what the Peruvian newspapers had to say about Alex McLeish’s men...

Scotland’s physical style and attributes were noted by El Peruano who suggested Peru players hit “shots from outside the area in search of overcoming the physical power of the Scots.”

Writing in Ojo, Luis Jo offered a reason for Peru choosing Scotland as an opponent: “Ricardo Gareca took this match with total seriousness, because Scotland were chosen for their physicality and strength in the air, characteristics of Denmark and Australia, [Peru’s] rivals in Group C along with France.”

Despite the different stages in their respective development, it was felt by Adina writer Victor Veliz that Scotland were stuffy opponents.

“Although Peru seized the initiative, looking to attack through André Carrillo and Luis Advíncula, the Europeans were not a simple test” he wrote.

“The Peruvian players said that in the World Cup they will demonstrate their “true” game that was largely absent from the game against Scotland.”

La Republica made mention of “the defensive approach” and how “Scotland retreated very fast and maintained a compactness in defence, and rarely troubled Carvallo in the Peru goal.”

Quoted in El Comercio, who called Scotland’s attacks “timid”, Peru boss Ricardo Gareca said: “It was a difficult game, Scotland pushed very well, we have to keep working on finding variants against these [defensive] approaches, little by little we will achieve it.”

El Popular felt Peru were impressive, saying “Peru tactically crushed Scotland” and “after the second goal the team played possession football and subdued the Scots.”

The paper did provide a caveat for the opening period: “The team did not start well the first time, letting the opponent have the ball and the game became boring.”

Ojo hadn’t realised that Matt Ritchie was no longer part of the squad as they talked up Scotland’s Premier League talent.

“Scotland is a young team. Their manager, Alex McLeish, wis aiming to qualify for Qatar 2022 and brings English Premier League (the best on the planet) striker Matt Phillips of West Bromwich Albion and midfielder Matt Ritchie of Newcastle. But he also has Scott McTominay, the jewel of Scotland, who at 21-years-old starts for Manchester United under the great Jose Mourinho.”

El Comercio took a better reading of the current Scotland squad.

“Peru imposed their rhythm and strength in the game to account for a disciplined Scotland, who were inferior in resources... The Blanquirroja managed the friendly from the beginning, highlighting their players’ superior attacking skills.

Julio Vizcarra Torres, in El Comercio, wasn’t impressed by Matt Phillips as a striker: “Rodríguez’s game was neat, with no mistakes and brilliance. In addition, it served as a learning curve for Matt Phillips, the focal point of Scotland’s attack, who could not put with the defender and ended up playing on the left side.”

Jordan Archer came in for criticism from Trome who felt he dealt with the “attack badly” in the build-up to the penalty concession from Scott McKenna which led to the first goal.

News agency Andina said: “The national team witnessed a farewell with smiles instead of tears, with hope instead of sadness, and with the desire for separation to last longer: to see Peru as high as possible in this challenge called the World Cup.”

If only Scotland were joining them.