Walter Smith not interested in returning as Scotland manager

Walter Smith has ruled himself out of the running to be the next manager of Scotland, according to reports.

Walter Smith was manager of the national side between 2004 and 2007. Picture: SNS

The 69-year-old emerged as the front-runner for the vacant position earlier this week.

The Scottish FA were said to be eager for him to take on a mentoring role with current under-21s coach Scot Gemmill as his assistant and eventual successor.

However, after talks with the governing body, Smith has decided to remain in retirement. He’s been out of coaching since leaving Rangers in 2011.

The SFA are still hunting for a replacement for Gordon Strachan after the ex-Celtic boss was sacked following a failure to qualify for the 2018 European Championships.

It is believed the remaining candidates on the shortlist include Alex McLeish - who succeeded Smith as head coach of the national side in 2007 - along with Performance Director Malky Mackay and Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke.

