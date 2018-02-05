Walter Smith in contention to become next Scotland boss

Walter Smith has emerged as a surprise contender to become the next manager of Scotland, according to the Daily Record.

Former Rangers and Scotland boss Walter Smith. Picture: SNS

The SFA board are said to be considering an approach to the 69-year-old, who was in charge of the national side between 2004 and 2007.

Smith has been out of football management since leaving Rangers in 2011 after a four-and-a-half-year spell, which he started after leaving Scotland halfway through the 2008 European Championships qualifying campaign.

It is understood that Smith would be open to making a return to the post and attempting to finish what he started 13 years ago by leading his nation to a major international tournament.

The man who succeeded Smith in 2007, Alex McLeish, is also said to be in contention for the role. Hibs chairman Rod Petrie is keen on the ex-Rangers boss as the successor to Gordon Strachan, though there’s resistance to the idea from other SFA board members.

