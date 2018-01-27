SRU releases bid video to host Scottish football’s biggest games

Have your say

The Scottish Rugby Union has released a video to support their bid to host Scotland’s biggest football matches.

The organisation put a bid forward for BT Murrayfield to host some of the most important football fixtures in the Scottish football calendar having been invited to do so by the Scottish Football Association in October.

The SFA’s lease at Hampden is due to expire in 2020 and the country’s governing body for football has been exploring their options.

Murrayfield is an attractive proposition due to its location in Edinburgh, transport links and substantial capacity of 67,000.

The SRU has released a bid video for BT Murrayfield Stadium to host Scottish football's biggest fixtures. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

It has experience of hosting football matches, with Heart of Midlothian having played European and league games at the stadium plus Celtic playing Champions League qualifiers in the capital.

BT Murrayfield has also hosted some of the biggest stars in music and has excellent facilities for post-match events.

The SRU touched on all of these aspects in their 2min20 video.

