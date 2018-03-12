Six new faces in Scotland squad to face Costa Rica and Hungary

Alex McLeish has named six uncapped players in his 27-man squad for the friendly matches against Costa Rica and Hungary.

Hibs midfielder Dylan McGeouch has been rewarded for a string of impressive performances for Neil Lennon’s side with a spot in the squad alongside Easter Road team-mate John McGinn, while there are maiden call-ups for Hearts ‘keeper Jon McLaughlin, Wolves defender Barry Douglas, and Manchester United’s Scott McTominay. Scott McKenna and Oli McBurnie step up from the Under-21s having performed well for Aberdeen and Barnsley.

Barry Douglas celebrates a goal for Wolves with team-mate Matt Doherty. Picture: Getty Images

McLaughlin is the only Hearts player in the squad. Christophe Berra was rumoured to be missing out, but it was expected that John Souttar and possibly Steven Naismith would also be included in the squad.

There is also no room for Hibs captain Paul Hanlon, who was included in the squad for November’s friendly match against the Netherlands.

Rangers loan trio Jason Cummings, Russell Martin and Jamie Murphy make the cut while there is also a recall for Grant Hanley.

Cardiff City’s Callum Paterson is named among the defenders but the former Hearts star has been excelling for Neil Warnock’s side in midfield rather than the backline.

Oli McBurnie has been in fine form for Barnsley. Picture: Getty Images

Scott McTominay is included among the midfielders alongside Kenny McLean and Callum McGregor, while Ryan Christie and Matt Phillips join Cummings and McBurnie in the forwards.

McBurnie, who has notched five goals in seven games at Oakwell, has been a regular for Scot Gemmill’s Under-21 side and has hit five goals in seven appearances for Barnsley while on loan from Swansea City.

Barry Douglas has impressed at left back for Wolves this season, and has scored four goals in 20 appearances for the Molineux side.

The former Dundee United defender has never been capped by Scotland, but joins Kieran Tierney and Andy Robertson as the third left sided full back in the squad.

Goalkeepers

Jordan Archer (Millwall), Allan McGregor (Hull City), Jon McLaughlin (Hearts)

Defenders

Barry Douglas (Wolves), Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Russell Martin (Rangers), Scott McKenna (Aberdeen), Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers), Callum Paterson (Cardiff City), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Kieran Tierney (Celtic)

Midfielders

Stuart Armstrong (Celtic), Tom Cairney (Fulham), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Fraser (Aberdeen), Kevin McDonald (Fulham), Dylan McGeouch (Hibs), John McGinn (Hibs), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Kenny McLean (Aberdeen), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Jamie Murphy (Rangers, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United)

Forwards

Ryan Christie (Aberdeen, on loan from Celtic), Jason Cummings (Rangers, on loan from Nottingham Forest), Oli McBurnie (Barnsley, on loan from Swansea City), Matt Phillips (West Brom)