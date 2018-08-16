SFA set date to decide future of Hampden Park

Decision day for the future of Hampden as the national stadium has been set as Wednesday, 29 August with the Scottish FA set to view presentations from Hampden Park Limited, who manage the ground on a day-to-day basis, and the Scottish Rugby Union to decide where international matches and glamour cup ties should be played from 2020.

At present the SFA rent the 115-year-old ground from its owners Queen’s Park under the terms of a lease that expires in two years’ time.

Detailed discussions over where the heart of football should beat in Scotland have been ongoing for the past year with the SFA considering moving to the home of rugby at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield or staying in Glasgow’s south-side if they can become the owners of the ground. Reports have advised that Queen’s Park are willing to sell the ground for £6 million which equates approximately to the valuation of the ground minus monies they would be due to pay back to the National Lottery, who helped fund the redevelopment of the ground in the 1990s, and to debenture holders.

A move away from Hampden could kill off Scotland’s oldest club and the residents of Mount Florida Community Council have written to Hampden Park Limited to support the bid for Hampden to remain the home of Scottish football.

The Community Council believe that Hampden’s presence is critical to the local economy, it is an important part of local heritage and identity and the record of continuous improvement in events management and community engagement gives the community confidence for the future.