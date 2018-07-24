SFA move to Murrayfield could cost double price of Hampden - reports

It’ll cost the Scottish Football Association twice as much to rent Murrayfield as it does Hampden Park, according to the Daily Mail.

READ MORE - Alan Pattullo: SFA hasn’t kicked Murrayfield into touch yet

Hearts played games at Murrayfield last season. Picture: SNS

The game’s governing body will make a decision in the coming weeks where to locate the home of Scottish football.

The decision appears to be a straight toss up between Hampden, which has stood on its current site since 1903, and the home of Scottish Rugby.

The current lease expires in 2020 and the SFA are considering a better alternative.

It is understood the deal to take Scottish football to Edinburgh would cost around £600,000 per year, which is double the current figure of £300,000 that they pay Hampden owners Queen’s Park.

Despite this, SFA chiefs are still said to be keen on the move because it would not include maintenance costs, and the extra 17,000 capacity that Murrayfield holds over Hampden would generate more revenue.

READ MORE - Why the SFA’s choice of Hampden or Murrayfield doesn’t really matter