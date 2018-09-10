Scottish FA close to £4m purchase of Hampden Park - reports

The Scottish FA are nearing a £4million purchase of Hampden Park from Queen's Park thanks to contributions of a businessman and philanthropist.

A decision will be made this week by the SFA whether to remain at Hampden Park or move to Murrayfield. If it is the latter the national team's games and domestic cup semi-finals and finals would be played in Edinburgh.

Last week those making the decision requested more time to arrive at an answer.

However, it appears that the future is Hampden, according to the Daily Mail, who report the SFA are close to agreeing a deal to become owners of the ground. It was one of the main factors if they were to remain at Mount Florida.

Current owners Queen's Park put a £6million price on the stadium with the SFA reluctant to go above £2million. Yet, it appears businessman and philanthropist Lord Willie Haughey will help increase the offer to £4million with Queen's Park having lowered their asking price.

The League Two side will use proceeds to redevelop Lesser Hampden, while request that they can continue playing at Hampden in the meantime.

However, a demand to play Celtic and Rangers at Hampden Park for free if they were drawn against either in the cup is expected to be rejected.

