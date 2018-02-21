Scottish FA approach Queen’s Park in shock bid to buy Hampden

The Scottish Football Association is in talks with Queen’s Park about the possibility of buying Hampden Park from the League 1 club.

Queen’s, Scotland’s oldest football club, confirmed last night that they had been formally approached to enter into discussions about selling the ground to the Scottish game’s governing body.

The SFA currently leases the 115-year-old stadium, which houses their offices, as well as those of the SPFL and other organisations, on a 20-year deal that runs until 2020.

The historic ground in Glasgow’s Mount Florida area hosts most of Scotland home games and the SFA’s other high-profile matches such as Scottish Cup semi-finals and finals.

After a detailed consultation, a proposal that Celtic Park and/or Ibrox could be used for big games was ruled out last month.

With the lease nearing its end, the SFA narrowed their choice down to staying at Hampden or moving to Scottish Rugby’s BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh and relocating their administration offices elsewhere.

Queen’s Park directors briefed their members at a specially convened meeting last night.

They club will continue to discuss their options and selling Hampden is certainly one.

Queen’s Park were not actively looking to sell the stadium and recognise that giving up ownership would be an extremely difficult decision.

However, the club wants to see top games remain at Hampden and acknowledge the benefits that brings to Glasgow.

Queen’s stressed that no detailed discussions have been held and pointed out that there are multiple and complex issues that need to be addressed but have absolutely not ruled out the possibility of selling their historic home.

A Queen’s Park spokesperson said: “We have a long and proud history in Scottish football and that includes being the owners of the first, second and third Hampden Parks. No-one can take that away from us. Scottish football has changed since we were formed in 1867 and from when we moved into the existing Hampden in 1903 so perhaps this is the time to look at a new ownership model for the national stadium. The request from the SFA was presented to members last night. Their responses will help inform how the club moves forward.”