Scottish broadcaster Derek Rae chosen to commentate in FIFA 19

Scottish football fans starved of Derek Rae after he left broadcaster BT can get their fix on the new FIFA 19.

• READ MORE: When Scotland lost to Costa Rica ‘it was a national disaster’

The game will be the new home of the Champions League and Europa League after EA Sports bought the licence for football’s biggest club tournament.

The game’s executive producer told Four Four Two: “Our approach now is about trying to bring the Champions League to life across the entire game: we don’t want it to be a slew of new teams and a coat of paint. We want it to be an integral part of everything you’re doing when playing FIFA 19.”

To do just that and increase the authenticity, EA Sports have recruited Rae to become the lead commentator with former Arsenal and England defender Lee Dixon joining him in the commentary booth.

Aberdeen native Rae was a popular figure on BT Sport as he became the voice of Scottish football through the broadcaster’s professional and thorough coverage of the game, while he also commented on Champions League games when BT bought the rights for the competition.

Rae moved back to America following the conclusion of the 2016/2017 season.

He will be part of Fox Sports’ World Cup coverage this summer, continuing his run of commentating on every World Cup and European Championship tournaments for US viewers since 2008.

• READ MORE: Derek Rae to quit commentating on Scottish football