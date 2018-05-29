Scots comedian ‘congratulates’ Joe Jordan on becoming Italian PM

Have your say

Scottish actor Jonathan Watson has congratulated Joe Jordan on becoming the new Italian interim Prime Minister.

Watson, best known for the Scottish football comedy sketch show Only an Excuse?, tweeted his congratulations with a picture of Carlo Cottarelli, who has been named by Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella as the country’s interim in the role until fresh elections.

He wrote: “Good luck to Joe Jordan in his new job.”

Cottarelli shares an uncanny resemblance with the former Scotland international.

Jordan played in Italy between 1981 and 1984 with giants AC Milan as well as Hellas Verona.

Joe Jordan, left, with Harry Redknapp. Picture: Getty Images

Jordan was even included in a list of the 110 most important players in AC Milan’s history.