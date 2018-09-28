Scotland Women reach highest ever place in FIFA rankings

Scotland Women’s national team have ascended into the top 20 in the world, reaching their highest ever place in the FIFA rankings.

It has been an incredible month for the women’s game in Scotland with Shelley Kerr leading the nation to their first ever World Cup.

Scotland defeated Switzerland 2-1 at the end of August in front of a record crowd before following it up with a 2-1 win in Albania to secure their place at the 2019 World Cup which will be held in France next summer.

The achievement, which Kerr called “massive”, was widely praised around Scotland, and recognised around Europe, with tributes coming in from the great and good of the game.

The pair of wins saw Scotland move two places in the FIFA rankings, reaching 19th place, the highest in the country’s history.

USA, Germany and England hold the top three positions.

There was further good news for the Scotland team this week when it was announced that thanks to an £80,000 government pledge the squad will be able to train full-time ahead of next year’s World Cup.

