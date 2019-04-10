Scotland Women hope for record turnout for World Cup send-off at Hampden

Scotland’s women have been purveyors of the unprecedented in recent times. Their World Cup warm-up friendly win over Brazil earlier this week was the first against the storied South Americans by a senior national football side from this country. It comes on the back of their qualification for the French finals, which ensures a Scottish female presence at the prized tournament for the first time.

There isn’t much more that Shelley Kerr and her squad could have done to raise the profile of the woman’s game in the country. Now she hopes the country will do something for her team that has never happened previously by turning out in record numbers for their final preparatory fixture before heading to France, where they will open their Group D campaign against England on 9 June, before facing Japan and Argentina.

Scotland’s au revoir encounter with Jamaica will be hosted at Hampden Park on 28 May. It will be only a second appearance at the national stadium for the women, who played the opening leg of a Euro 2013 play-off against Spain there in October 2012. It was, though, against Switzerland in August last year that they achieved their biggest home attendance of 4,098.

Kerr said: “I’ll be honest, I hope we get double that 4,098 highest figure for the Jamaica game. I think the players deserve it. When was the last time we were at a World Cup? This is the women’s team’s first time. The players deserve a fantastic send-off and it’s great value for money.

“I would urge everyone to come along on May 28 to watch the national team play the last game before the World Cup. They are playing at Hampden – a big arena – and they need to get used to that. That night against Switzerland when we had the record crowd, it’s amazing what that does for the players. Even the Brazil game, there weren’t a lot of Scottish fans there but you could hear them. Just even hearing their voices – it’s amazing how much that helps the players on the pitch.

“It doesn’t get any better if you’re a player who has grown up wanting to represent your country, you want to go to the World Cup, and you get a chance to play at Hampden Park, the national stadium. That’s what dreams are made of. ”