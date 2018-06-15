Scotland ‘will let Billy Gilmour develop’, says James McFadden

James McFadden says teenage prospect Billy Gilmour needs to mature into a first-team regular before he can be talked up for a full Scotland call-up.

Alex McLeish’s right-hand man is a huge fan of the Chelsea youngster and expects big things of the midfield playmaker.

Scotland aren't planning on rushing Billy Gilmour into the senior set-up. Picture: SNS Group

Despite being just 17, the former Rangers trainee was handed his Scotland Under-21 debut during the recent Toulon Tournament.

He ended up being named the competition’s breakthrough star after a string of impressive displays.

Scottish Football Association performance director Malky Mackay said last week he can already see the day when Gilmour is pulling the strings for McLeish’s full national team.

But the Scotland manager’s assistant has warned against placing too much pressure on young shoulders, with McFadden saying there will be no fast-track route to a full cap until Gilmour has shown he can cut it at club level.

“Billy’s a young player who has done nothing in the game yet in terms of senior football - but he is a fantastic prospect,” the Scotland coach told Press Association Sport.

“We are guilty at times of talking players up but Billy does look like he’s got a good temperament and knows what he is doing, as he’s shown with his choice in moving to Chelsea.

“He is a Rangers fan and I’m sure the pull of staying at Ibrox and playing first-team football for them would have been hard to resist, especially as playing for Rangers’ first-team would probably have happened sooner than it will at Chelsea.

“But he has backed himself to go there and make a mark, so I think we just need to let him develop without putting too much pressure on him.

“I’m sure he will have his own aims like playing in the Premier League, winning trophies and going to major tournaments - but we won’t be putting any pressure on him as he is a young boy playing a man’s game right now.”

Gilmour was just 15 when he made the decision to move south.

He has burst into Chelsea’s under-18 ranks but fighting his way into Antonio Conte’s star-studded Premier League line-up will be an altogether harder task.

The Blues have made a habit of farming out their best young players on loan rather than blooding them in their own first team.

Speaking at the McDonald’s Scottish FA Community Football Day in Musselburgh, McFadden said: “Time will tell. He’s gone down to Chelsea as a 16-year-old and is already making his mark in their under-18s.

“The question now is how quickly can he make the step up into the under-23s and then the first team.

“That’s ultimately what we want as in order for him to be playing for Scotland, he needs to be playing first-team football.

“Hopefully that’s at Chelsea but I’m sure he’ll get a good grounding. I know they’re not renowned for bringing through talent but if there is talent that is exceptional - and hopefully Billy is - then he should get his chance.

“He’s only 16 and there’s no rush for him. He needs to learn his trade. If he continues doing what he’s doing hopefully his dream of playing in Chelsea’s first team happens.”

