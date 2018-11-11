Scotland squad update: Four in as Celtic’s Craig Gordon pulls out through injury

Craig Gordon has been replaced by Celtic colleague Scott Bain after pulling out of the Scotland squad through injury.

The 35-year-old ‘keeper picked up a knock during the 2-1 win over RB Leipzig in the Europa League, ruling him out of Celtic’s 0-0 draw with Livingston on Sunday, as well as the UEFA Nations League matches with Albania and Israel.

Ryan Jack, David Bates, Scott Bain and Scott McTominay have been added to the Scotland squad. Pictures: SNS Group

Alex McLeish has also called up three replacement outfield players after Charlie Mulgrew, Kevin McDonald and Stephen O’Donnell all withdrew from the squad.

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack, Manchester United’s Scott McTominay and David Bates of Hamburg have all been added to the squad for the games later this month.

Tom Cairney, Jon McLaughlin, Matt Ritchie and Robert Snodgrass have all made themselves unavailable.

Sunderland ‘keeper McLaughlin was originally included in the 23-man group but has been spared international duty owing to the Black Cats having a crucial League One clash on the same day as the Albania match.

His place has been taken by 32-year-old Kilmarnock goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald. The former Hearts keeper has ten Scotland Under-21 caps but has never been capped at senior level

Bates, who moved to Rangers from Raith Rovers via loan spells at East Stirlingshire and Brechin before swapping Govan for Germany, could earn his first senior cap, after winning two caps for Scot Gemmill’s Under-21 side last month.