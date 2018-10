Have your say

Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna is back in the Scotland squad after injury.

But there is no place for Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney or West Brom winger Matt Phillips, who returned to action for their clubs after pulling out of the previous squad.

Cardiff’s Callum Paterson also drops out of the squad.

Scotland face Israel in their second Nations League encounter on October 11 before hosting Portugal in a friendly three days later.

