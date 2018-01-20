Scotland set to face Costa Rica in March friendly

The new Scotland boss will likely lead the national team out for the first time in a friendly against Costa Rica.

The fixture was announced by the football federation of Costa Rica and will take place on Friday 23 March in Scotland, although the location has not been announced.

The countries last met in the 1990 World Cup when a Juan Cayasso goal was the difference in Group C of the tournament which took place in Italy.

The Central American country will use the match as preparation for the World Cup where they have been drawn in a group with Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland.

Diego Brenes, director of Costa Rica’s national teams, said on the official website of the Fedefutbol association: “Although Scotland did not qualify for the World Cup, they were close to doing so, are competitive in Europe and have a similar system to Serbia and Switzerland.”

It is believed the SFA are to announce details of four fixtures on Sunday.

