Scotland’s new away kit has been revealed... and it’s not pink

The new Scotland away kit has been officially unveiled by the Scottish FA.

In a departure from recent kits, the change strip comprises a yellow shirt with navy piping, navy shorts with white piping and navy socks with white piping.

The new away kit bears more than a passing resemblance to the 2010-11 away kit. Pictures: Scottish FA/SNS Group

The shorts and socks appear to have been designed to be worn with the home kit in case of colour clashes.

The shirt features a subtle graphic design and is similar to the yellow change kit worn between 2010 and 2011, also made by Adidas.

Scotland have played in yellow and navy away kits from 1985-1988, 1996-1998, 2002-2003 and 2010-11.

An all-yellow change kit was worn as a one-off in a match against the Republic of Ireland in May 2011.

A yellow and navy third kit was occasionally used between 2004 and 2006, and was famously worn by the Scots when they won the Kirin Cup in 2006.