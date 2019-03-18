Scotland National Team trolled by Northern Ireland over St Patrick's Day tweet

Scotland were dealt a blow by their counterparts at Norther Ireland during an Twitter exchange.

The national team's official Twitter account posted a compilation of goals against Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland on Sunday.

The tweet was accompanied with the message: "Wishing you a Happy #StPatricksDay, Scotland fans."

Only for it to lead to a back and forth with the official account of Northern Ireland's national teams.

They hit back with the jibe "so many goals and not one of them got you to a major tournament", following their qualification for Euro 2016 and Scotland's failure to reach a tournamnet since the World Cup in 1998.

Scotland used the success of their women's national team to provide their rebuttal, telling Northern Ireland that they'll "send a postcard" from the Women's World Cup in France.

The last laugh was had by Northern Ireland who used Scotland's failure to tempt Michael O'Neill from the Green and White Army as a replacement for Gordon Strachan.

They requested Scotland "address it to our manager. Think you have his details".

Scotland did not reply.