Scotland football fans ‘offered free tours of Murrayfield’

BT Murrayfield has stepped up its bid to become the new home of Scottish football by offering fans of the Scottish national team the chance to take a free tour of the stadium.

Scottish FA Supporters Club members and club season ticket holders will get a glimpse behind the scenes at the arena, with 100 free tour places being offered on 3 May.

Football fans are to be offered free tours of Murrayfield. Picture: SNS Group

The tour will take in the sporting history of the stadium as Scottish Rugby bids to host Scottish international football matches at Murrayfield from 2020 onwards.

Visitors will get a chance to tour the Bill McLaren Press Gallery, view the Calcutta Cup trophy, and access the Scotland dressing room and tunnel area.

The SFA’s current lease on national stadium Hampden Park is on the verge of expiry, with a decision on the future home of Scottish football due to be announced over the summer.

Scottish Rugby Chief Operating Officer Dominic McKay said: “Rugby has a long tradition of hospitality and we are excited about giving fans of football a chance to see BT Murrayfield for themselves.

“We are very proud of BT Murrayfield and want to showcase the both the great facilities we have and the rich history our sport enjoys.

“As Scotland’s biggest stadium we feel it has a real role to play in the future of hosting both the national rugby and football teams, and this open day will give fans the chance to experience it first-hand.”

• Applications for the free tour are open to all SFA Supporters Club members and club season ticket holders