Scotland fans must fork out £88 to see Peru friendly

Scotland supporters are being charged £88 to attend next month’s end-of-season friendly in Peru.

The SFA has stepped in to offer compensation for the “inflated ticket price” by offering travelling fans free entry to September’s home match against Belgium.

Alex McLeish will take a squad to South America to face Peru on 29 May, before travelling to Central America for a fixture with Mexico on 2 June. Tickets for both matches go on sale today to members of the Scotland Supporters Club (SSC). Briefs for the Mexico clash are priced at £10 each, while the Peruvian FF has priced tickets at £88 each.

Both Mexico and Peru will play at this summer’s World Cup and the match in Lima is being billed as Peru’s World Cup send-off. Reports suggest 700,000 locals will apply for tickets.

“We have expressed to the Peruvian FF our concern at the price of tickets,” said the SFA. “By way of compensating fans for the inflated ticket price, members who purchase a ticket for the Peru match will be eligible for a free ticket to Scotland’s autumn fixture against Belgium.”

SSC member Neil Davidson from Peterhead, who has booked his flights and hotel already, said: “It was a complete shock when I saw the price. It’s incredible.”