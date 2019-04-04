Scotland fall in latest Fifa World Rankings

Scotland have slipped four places in FIFA’s latest world rankings after their dreadful Euro 2020 qualifying defeat to Kazakhstan.

Alex McLeish’s men have dropped to 44th in the listing, immediately behind Australia, Nigeria and Greece and just above Morocco and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Scotland manager Alex McLeish. Picture: SNS

Scotland were able to defeat San Marino 2-0 in their second group match, but it wasn’t enough to pacify the travelling supporters who booed the players throughout and called for McLeish to be sacked.

England have climbed one place to fourth after their crushing victories over the Czech Republic and Montenegro.

Euro 2016 semi-finalists Wales remain in 19th place following their 1-0 home win over Slovakia.

Mick McCarthy’s Republic of Ireland return to the top 30 following a five-place improvement as a result of back-to-back qualifying victories over Gibraltar and Georgia in the new manager’s first games back at the helm.

They are tied in 29th place with Serbia and Venezuela, who beat 11th-placed Argentina 3-1 during the last international break.

Northern Ireland, who top Group C following home wins against Estonia and Belarus, sit in 33rd following a leap of three positions.

Israel made up the most ground in the top 100, rising eight places to 84th in part as a result of their 4-2 qualifying win against Austria, who drop 11 to 34th.