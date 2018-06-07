Scotland fall eight places in Fifa world rankings

Scotland have dropped eight places in the Fifa world rankings.

Scotland have dropped eight places in the FIFA world rankings. Picture: Mark Runnacles/Getty

Defeats to Peru and Mexico has seen Alex McLeish’s men fall from 34th to 42nd in the latest round of rankings ahead of the World Cup.

Ahead of the trip to the Americas Scotland sat on 735 points, but a 2-0 and 1-0 loss to Peru and Mexico respectively shaved 75 points from the country’s ranking as they dropped behind the likes of Congo DR, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Morocco.

Scotland may still be far from their high of 13 in October 2007, but they are ahead of seven nations who will be competing at the World Cup in Russia this summer, including the hosts, Egypt and Japan.

Alex McLeish’s side will next be in action at home to Belgium in a friendly in September before they start their Uefa Nations League campaign against Albania the same month.

