Scotland face further injury woes with duo set to miss Albania and Israel games

Ryan Jack has been ruled out of Scotland’s UEFA Nations League double-header with Albania and Israel, with Aberdeen defender Michael Devlin also a reported doubt.

The Rangers midfielder, called up on Sunday after another raft of withdrawals including that of Fulham playmaker Kevin McDonald, has left the camp with an unspecified injury.

McLeish was already shorn of several key players before Blackburn defender Charlie Mulgrew, Kilmarnock’s Stephen O’Donnell and Celtic keeper Craig Gordon withdrew injured over the weekend.

Jack, along with Hamburg defender David Bates, Manchester United playmaker Scott McTominay and Hoops stopper Scott Bain, were drafted in on Sunday.

McLeish, speaking at Scotland’s hotel on the outskirts of Edinburgh, said: “Ryan is out. He played the whole game for Rangers and unfortunately he picked up an injury.

“It is one of these things that happens which is why we wait late on the Sunday because of the Sunday games.

“That is unfortunate for Ryan, getting (back) into the Rangers team, obviously he has something to offer the squad in so many different positions.”

Devlin had been in line for a debut cap in defence alongside Pittodrie colleague Scott McKenna, but is reportedly nursing an unspecified injury, according to the Evening Express.