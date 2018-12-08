Scotland drawn against England in Women’s World Cup

Scotland Women will face England in their debut appearance at the World Cup in France next year.

Shelley Kerr’s side are making their first appearance at a Women’s World Cup, and will face the Auld Enemy in their opening game in Nice on June 9.

The two British sides will be joined in Group D by 2011 champions Japan, who defeated England in the semi-finals of the previous tournament in 2015 before losing to the USA in the final.

Argentina, who qualified in 2003 and 2007 but have lost all of their games in the competition, are also in the group.

Scotland secured their place at the tournament in France with a 2-1 victory over Albania in September to top their qualifying group.

An extra £80k in funding from the Scottish Government will enable Shelley Kerr’s squad to go full-time for the first time in the run up to the tournament.

The draw in Nice means that the schedule for Scotland in the group stages is finalised, with the match against England on June 9 followed by a clash with Japan in Rennes, and a final game against Argentina at the Parc des Princes in Paris.