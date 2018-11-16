Scotland call-up for ex-Rangers ace - but Alex McLeish tells him not to travel to Albania

John Fleck was brought into the Scotland squad last night after a raft of withdrawals - but told NOT to join up with his team mates ahead of the UEFA Nations League clash with Albania.

The former Rangers kid, who has been catching the eye for Sheffield United, got a call from national team boss Alex McLeish but was asked to team up with the squad after the showdown in Shkoder.

Scotland boss Alex McLeish has been hit by a wave of withdrawals. Picture: SNS Group

It’s understood Fleck was told travel arrangements couldn’t be amended - despite Scotland’s flight to Tirana not taking off until Friday afternoon.

Fleck, 25, has been key to the Blades’ early season form, with Chris Wilder’s side just three points off Championship toppers Norwich City.

McLeish has been hit with a number of call-offs, with Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn becoming the eleventh player to miss the crucial matches against Albania and Israel.

• READ MORE - Callum McGregor to be linchpin in Scotland midfield in Albania

John Fleck in action for Sheffield United. Picture: Getty Images

• READ MORE - Albania v Scotland: Alex McLeish’s and Christian Panucci’s fates are intertwined

• READ MORE - John McGinn withdraws from Scotland squad with calf injury

Fleck drew comparisons with Wayne Rooney when he broke onto the scene at Rangers as a 15-year-old, but he failed to live up to his early promise and joined Blackpool on loan in 2012 before a permanent switch to Coventry.

He scored three times in 58 appearances for the Ibrox side, helping them to the SPL title in 2010 and 2011 as well as the 2007/08 Scottish Cup.

The Glasgow-born midfielder signed for the Bramall Lane outfit in 2016, and has made more than 100 appearances to date.

He was capped by Scotland at Under-17, Under-19 and Under-21 level but hasn’t been capped by the senior squad.