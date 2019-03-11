Scotland and Liverpool ace Andy Robertson 'best left-back in the world' says Neville

Scotland and Liverpool star Andy Robertson has been given the title of best left-back in the world by Phil Neville.

The former Manchester United and Everton player was full of praise for Robertson on Match of the Day 2 in reviewing Liverpool's 4-2 win over Burnley on Sunday.

In a segment analysing the role of the full backs in the Reds' formation, Neville outlined the ex-Dundee United defender's importance and quality.

He said: "I think what Liverpool have got in Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold, they've got players that have unbelievable energy, the capacity to run 40 or 50 yards because it allows the three centre forwards to play really narrow. The spaces in these wide areas, only these two people occupy.

"The full-backs have got massive amounts of energy and a big job to play. It gives them so much balance.

"Andy Robertson, I think he is the most improved player I have ever seen in the Premier League. His energy, his quality. The best left-back I see in Europe at this moment in time.

"With Alexander-Arnold and Robertson in the team Liverpool have a better chance of winning the league."

The 24-year-old has played 35 times for Liverpool this season with the team sitting second in the Premier League and they face Bayern Munich in the Champions League this week.