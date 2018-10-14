Scotland 1 Portugal 3: How Scotland players rated

The marks out of ten as Alex McLeish’s side fall to a 3-1 defeat against Portugal.

Craig Gordon - Made one decent first-half stop but was offered little protection for all three goals. 6/10

Stephen O’Donnell - The right-back offered a positive outlet when Scotland had the ball but sometimes allowed Bruma to drift off him in his own box. Slow to spot the danger out wide just before Portugal scored and beaten in the air as Eder headed the second. 5

Jack Hendry - Comfortable in possession and did not let anyone down. 6

Scott McKenna - Was turned a bit too easily in the first half but Gordon produced a save and the centre-back was otherwise solid. Came very close with a diving header and made an excellent last-ditch tackle. 6

Andy Robertson - Back at his preferred left-back role in a back four, the Liverpool player delivered some good crosses but was beaten to a low cross as Helder Costa opened the scoring. 5

James Forrest - Delivered the crosses which caused Portugal most problems but was less influential after the break. Possibly could have helped his defence out as left-back Kevin Rodrigues overlapped to create the opener. 6

Stuart Armstrong - Still showed the ability to burst past opponents despite a lack of game time with Southampton, but he struggled with calf problems in the second half. 6

John McGinn - Competed well in the centre of midfield. Scotland seemed to miss him after he went off. 6

Callum McGregor - Showed some decent flashes on the left side of midfield but could not have a major influence on proceedings. 6

Steven Naismith - Started just off the front and produced his usual impressive work-rate but failed to hit the target from a series of headers. Rewarded for his persistence as he netted in stoppage-time. 7

Oli McBurnie - Worked hard and put himself about but never got a chance to net his first Scotland goal and could not really link up play too often. 5

Substitutes

Graeme Shinnie (for McGinn, 67) - The midfielder allowed Bruma to turn inside a fire home as he tried to get back and cover as Scotland were caught out by a slick break, but his drive forward ultimately led to Naismith’s goal. 5

Gary Mackay-Steven (for McBurnie, 76) - Brilliant back-heel set up Naismith for his late consolation. 5

Kevin McDonald (for Armstrong, 77) - Showed some good touches but did not get involved enough. 4