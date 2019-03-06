Scotland 1-0 Portugal: Algarve form is boost for World Cup

Shelley Kerr believes her aim of taking Scotland into the knockout stages of the women’s World Cup has been boosted by the side’s performances in the Algarve Cup, writes Alan Campbell.

Despite making no fewer than ten changes to the team which beat Iceland on Monday, a Jane Ross goal was good enough to beat Euro 2017 finalists Denmark.

Although the Danes were also below strength, Scotland created far more chances and deserved the win. Ross now has 58 goals from 125 internationals.

“It has been a productive 11 days,” Kerr confirmed. “All three performances have been excellent, albeit that we didn’t beat Canada. We ran them very close, beat a strong Icelandic team, and to win in the comfortable manner we did against a tough Danish side was really pleasing. Every single player is growing and getting better and better.”

The result allowed Scotland to finish fifth in the 12-team tournament which was won by Norway, who beat Poland in the final.

“We’ve set ourselves the target of getting out of the group at the World Cup,” Kerr added.

“It’s a tough group but there’s the desire and will to win games within the squad. I’m thoroughly delighted with everybody’s application, and the performances have just topped it off.”

Scotland started well, Zoe Ness hitting the crossbar early on, but Denmark were rallying when Ross scored. The West Ham striker ran on to a fine through ball from Jo Love and fired a shot from 25 yards which deceived Danish goalkeeper Katrine Abel. Ness rattled the bar with another shot before half-time, while Ross also went close to a second goal on either side of the interval. Denmark did little to trouble Hibs goalkeeper Jenna Fife, making only her second start. The 23-year-old dealt comfortably with what came her way and only two bad mistakes by centre half Frankie Brown threatened to give the Danes an undeserved lifeline.