Scot Gemmill claims Andorra painted pitch green for U21 game

Scot Gemmill has warned his Scotland Under-21 side that Andorra will try to park the bus this evening on a pitch he claims is so threadbare that it has been painted green.

Scotland are overwhelming favourites to get their Euro qualifying campaign back on track tonight when they play in the Pyrenees principality against the Group 4 minnows.

But conditions will hardly be ideal at the tiny Estadi Comunal in Andorra la Vella, with both goalmouths relaid.

Group leaders England almost came a cropper when they only edged out the hosts in a 1-0 win and Gemmill has warned not to expect a classic.

He said: “The pitch has been relaid in sections around the goalmouth. It’s uneven and there are actually sections of the pitch that look as if they have been painted green to be honest.

“It will affect the way we play, but it’s about the players showing they can be trusted and showing they are clever enough to adapt to the conditions. I think it will be a really tricky game where we will need to be right on it to get what we want. We’re all honest enough to know we are expected to win and we are perceived to be the better team, but to beat teams like that where we are undoubtedly superior in terms of quality in my opinion, you have to play fast.

“Andorra changed to five at the back against England after they had lost heavily against Ukraine with four in defence and they did it very well. It’s a really narrow pitch and they make it difficult for teams to get round the back of them.”