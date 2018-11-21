Ryan Christie overjoyed at ‘crazy month’for Celtic and Scotland

Ryan Christie has reflected on the “crazy month” which has seen him emerge as a pivotal figure for Celtic and Scotland.

Whatever the 23-year-old goes on to achieve in the years ahead, he is certainly likely to reflect upon November 2018 as a career-changing period in his life.

Christie has emerged from the fringes of the first-team squad at Celtic, where he feared he had no future earlier this season, to sign a new three-year contract with the Scottish champions.

On Tuesday night, Christie delivered another outstanding display for his country in the 3-2 Nations League win over Israel which guaranteed a Euro 2020 play-off place for the Scots.

“I don’t know what has been the trigger for everything that’s happened for me over the past month,” admitted Christie.

“I got the chance to play in the League Cup semi-final for Celtic at Murrayfield, scored a goal which ignited my confidence a bit. It gave me purpose and the feeling I can make an impact at Celtic.

“It has been a crazy month for me. But that is how football works these days – there are so many games that things can change so quickly. I was delighted to sign the new contract at Celtic and then I’ve played in the two Scotland games against Albania and Israel, which were brilliant.

“We had it easy over in Albania, compared to Tuesday night, but it was up to us to get it over the line. James Forrest and Ryan Fraser were superb and, with guys like Andy Robertson and Callum McGregor, we have a core of players who are all key performers for club and country.”