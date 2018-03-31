Queen’s Park agree deal to sell Hampden to SFA - reports

Hampden park could continue as the home of Scottish football after Queen’s Park agreed in principle to sell the ground to the Scottish FA.

Talks are set to take place between the League 1 side and the game’s governing bodies according to BBC Scotland, with the SFA having approached the Spiders in February about purchasing the ground.

The SFA have been discussing where to take Scotland and national cup fixtures with their 20-year lease on Hampden expiring in 2020. The options were narrowed down to BT Murrayfield or staying at Mount Florida where the SFA and SPFL have offices.

If a deal can be agreed between the SFA and Queen’s Park it is believed the move to Murrayfield will be ruled out and they will stay put.

Hampden has been home to Scotland matches since 1906, while hosting the vast majority of Scottish Cup and League Cup finals. It has also hosted Champions League finals, the Commonwealth Games in 2014 and will welcome Euro 2020 matches.

The ground has been criticised by fans for views from certain areas.

Murrayfield was seen as a realistic option having hosted a number of fixtures for Heart of Midlothian as well as European ties for Celtic. A push was made by Scottish Rugby to host Scottish football.

