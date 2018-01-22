Michael O’Neill turns down Scotland job

Michael O’Neill has turned down the Scotland job, saying he didn’t feel it was the ‘right opportunity’ for him.

The Northern Ireland boss, who held talks with Stewart Regan last week, was the SFA’s number one choice to succeed Gordon Strachan, with Scottish football’s governing body stumping up the cash to free him from his current deal.

Negotiations were said to have been ‘productive’ but reports emerged this morning that O’Neill was looking more and more likely to turn down the SFA.

A statement from O’Neill read: “Having given the matter a great deal of consideration, I have decided not to take up the opportunity to become the next Scotland manager.

“It’s a huge honour to be offered the position however I do not feel that this is the right opportunity for me at this moment in my career.

“I would like to place on record my gratitude to the SFA for the very professional manner in which they conducted negotiations and I would also like to wish them every success for the future.”