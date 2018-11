Aberdeen defender Michael Devlin has become the latest player to withdraw from Alex McLeish’s Scotland squad, with Celtic’s Jack Hendry called in as a replacement.

Devlin was reported to be struggling with a knock following the Dons’ win over Hibernian at Pittodrie on Friday night.

Michael Devlin, left, has dropped out of the squad. Picture: SNS

Hendry will now join up with McLeish’s injury-hit squad as they prepare for their crucial Nations League clashes against Albania in Shkoder on Saturday and Israel at Hampden three days later.