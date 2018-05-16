Matt Ritchie and Ryan Fraser pull out of Scotland squad

Bournemouth’s Ryan Fraser has become the latest player to withdraw from the Scotland squad for the end-of-season friendlies with Peru and Mexico.

It was confirmed on Wednesday morning that Newcastle United winger Matt Ritchie had pulled out of Alex McLeish’s travelling party with a knee injury – just 12 hours after it was confirmed Wolves full-back Barry Douglas would miss the Latin America tour.

Hearts defender John Souttar is also facing a race against time to be fit enough for the trans-Atlantic trip, which sees the Scots face Peru in Lima on 29 May and Mexico in Mexico City on 2 June.

McLeish is already without a host of national team regulars, including Celtic quintet Craig Gordon, Kieran Tierney, Callum McGregor, James Forrest and Leigh Griffiths.

The Scottish Football Association tweeted yesterday to say that Fraser is unavailable. No reason was given but it is understood the former Aberdeen youngster is carrying an injury.

Ritchie suffered a knee injury during Newcastle’s 3-0 win over Chelsea on the final day of the Premier League season on Sunday, with the club announcing on their website: “He is now receiving treatment back in Newcastle with the club’s medical staff.”

Tynecastle youngster Souttar is also a doubt for the trip.

The 21-year-old received his first senior call-up last week but missed Hearts’ two final Ladbrokes Premiership games of the campaign with a hamstring injury and Tynecastle manager Craig Levein admits he may end up disappointed.

“I’m pleased to see John in the Scotland squad – I just don’t know if he’s going to be fit and available,” Levein told the Edinburgh Evening News.

“He’s got that knock so we’ll just have to see how he is. If he’s 100 per cent then he’ll go. We obviously have to make sure he isn’t in any danger of making his injury worse.

“We’ll see how he progresses over the next few days.”

So far the only player added to McLeish’s original 24-man squad is Kilmarnock defender Stephen O’Donnell.